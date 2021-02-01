Ahead of the Tax Year End 2021, every week we are taking a snapshot look at some of the tax efficient investment opportunities for your clients to consider.

Today we are looking at Newable Ventures.

Watch the below video for an introduction and to find out how Newable Ventures helps investors benefit from EIS investments into potentially high growth companies.

First established in 1982, Newable Ventures has developed a deep ecosystem for investing in knowledge intensive companies.

Newable Ventures recently secured a commitment from British Business Investments to invest £10 million alongside private investors in the Newable Ventures Scale-up Fund.

Newable Ventures offer you two ways to invest:

Invest in the Newable Ventures Evergreen Fund, which aims to invest in a diversified portfolio of knowledge intensive companies, offering investors exposure to early stage investing without the need to stock-pick and commit management time.

Invest on a deal by deal basis, giving Investors the ability to shape the strategy of their EIS portfolio.

Newable Ventures is currently supporting some of the most exciting early stage, knowledge intensive British businesses.

Click here to view the portfolio and find out more about the companies involved.

And finally, Newable Ventures have produced a fantastic series of videos for advisers entitled ‘Demystifying early stage investing’:

If you would like to hear more, register now for Newable’s Webinar taking place on the 9th of February: Behind the scenes of EIS: The Newable Ventures opportunity.