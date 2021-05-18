X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Fund managers ‘unambiguously’ bullish says BofA, Bitcoin in a bubble

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
May 18, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Global fund managers were “unambiguously” ‘bullish’ in May although there was a “hint” of defensiveness in the air, said equity strategists at Bank of America.
According to the results of their latest monthly fund manager survey, a record 69% of managers was expecting “above-trend” growth and inflation.

Tied to the above, at 4.1% of portfolios, cash levels were described as “low and steady”.

But rising asset allocations towards commodities and cash betrayed a hint of defensiveness, BofA said.

So too sector positioning towards “late cycle” banks and Basic Resources which were now above their 2006 highs.

Regionally, the euro area was the biggest ‘overweight’ and, intriguingly, investors had gone ‘long’ UK stocks for the first time since July 2012.

BofA also noted how Bitcoin was the most crowded long trade, citing 43% of the fund managers canvassed, while 75% described it as a ‘bubble’.

As well, the broker highlighted how prior peaks in crowded trades, such as in Technology in September 2018 and 2020, or US Treasuries in March 2020, had been associated with tactical ‘tops’ in relative performance.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine