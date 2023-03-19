Tax Efficiency

Fundpath takes on fuel with £4m late seed funding round 

by | Mar 19, 2023

Fundpath, the data and technology business bridging the information disconnect between asset managers and wealth managers, have confirmed the completion of a £4m late seed funding round with growth capital partner Fuel Ventures. 

Launched in 2021, intelligent data-driven SaaS platform Fundpath, is transforming the traditional sales process, enabling fund buyers and allocators to share their business responsibilities, parameters, interests and intentions quickly and securely with asset management firms. This helps asset management fund distribution teams to deliver a superior client experience by communicating relevant, timely and actionable investment information, thereby improving the quality and relevance of engagement between fund buyers and sellers. 

The £4m investment round will enable Fundpath to extend the breadth and depth of its systems and data, and to invest in new technologies. 

Fundpath Co-Founder & CEO, Jamie Hinchliffe explains:“Our mission is to bridge the information disconnect between the buyers and sellers of funds. Over the last 18 months, we’ve been working even closer with the wealth and asset management industry to do just that. Now, with Fuel’s investment and hands-on support we can continue to innovate, launch supporting tech platforms, and invest in the very best people. 

 
 

“The Fundpath team is extremely excited about this next phase of growth, providing the industry with ever smarter solutions, to further improve professional lives.” 

Fuel Ventures evaluates more than 6,000 investment opportunities each and every year, but invests in just 12-15 firms. 

 

Mark Pearson, Managing Director at Fuel Ventures said: “With Fundpath, we see a huge opportunity to positively impact an important industry, by solving a genuine problem through technology and data. 

“The outstanding feedback we have received from wealth managers and asset managers about what Fundpath is creating, and the scale of the progress that has been made in such a short period, was enough to convince us that we should be part of their journey. The team can be sure of our total support as they work to bridge the information disconnect in the fund buying sales process.”

