Advising your clients to make financial preparations for their future, and in particular their funeral arrangements, makes good sense. For most, saving little and often makes it more affordable. Some people choose to buy an Over 50s policy to help provide money towards their funeral.

However, did you know your clients may end up paying more in to an Over 50s policy than it ever pays out? This is because the amount the policy provides at the end is fixed, but the longer your client lives, the more they pay in.

Unlike a funeral plan, there is no guarantee that the pay-out from an Over 50s policy will be enough to cover the cost of your client’s funeral. They could end up leaving loved ones with more to pay.

What’s more, Over 50s policies don’t include a note of their wishes or any help with the funeral arrangements, so their family would still have to manage this themselves.

Help your clients plan their funeral, their way

A prepaid funeral plan is the most practical and cost-effective way to take care of funeral costs and arrangements in advance.

Not only does the plan fix the costs of the services it covers, but your clients can also document their wishes, so their loved ones are spared the additional pressures of trying to arrange the perfect send off for them. They can document as much or as little as they want, and change their mind at any time for no additional cost*.

How Dignity Prepaid Funeral Plans compare to Over 50s policies:

Dignity introduced the UK’s first funeral plan in 1985. Since then, Dignity has helped nearly one million people^ people plan for their funeral in advance, more than any other provider.

Peace of mind

If your clients choose to pay for their funeral plan over more than 12 months, and pass away before they’ve finished paying for it, Dignity will cover their outstanding balance.

Dignity won’t ask their loved ones to pay a penny more than they’ve already paid for all the services included in their plan.

That’s the Dignity promise**.

A trusted partnership

Dignity prides itself on being there to help people at one of the most difficult times of their lives. It does this with compassion, openness, care and respect. But perhaps most importantly, the service provided comes highly recommended by the families that Dignity serves – in fact, 98%^ said that they would recommend Dignity to friends and relatives.

As standard within its partnership model, Dignity combines a high quality proposition with competitively price funeral plans and the highest standards of customer service.

With a dedicated relationship manager, having expertise in the financial services and funeral markets, you’re fully supported from the start. Dignity also provides free training in all locations, either remotely or face to face.

If you’re interested in joining Dignity’s partner network, get in touch. Simply visit dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-plans/partner-with-dignity/ and one of Dignity’s Relationship Managers will contact you.

*The costs of the services in your client’s chosen plan are fixed but some special requests may incur additional costs if these services are added, such as flowers or an organist.

^Dignity plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019

**Please see the Instalment Payments section of the Funeral Plan Terms and Conditions for further details.

†There will be an extra charge if your client spreads the cost over more than 12 months. These are available provided that all payments are completed by the 85th birthday of the eldest person named on the plan.

