@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The UK government announced another national lockdown over the weekend, leaving many businesses scrambling to get staff back on furlough. Elsewhere the FCA investigate 55 adviser firms without issuing an enforcement action.

Non-performing loans at China’s big four banks climb to close to a billion yuan.

China's largest banks have all reported earnings for 3Q. One of the things that stood out was bad loans. Combined number for the big 4 have climbed to close to a trillion yuan. pic.twitter.com/P6iXANhkS7 — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) November 1, 2020

Furlough extension may come too late for many jobs.

The last minute furlough extension is the latest chaotic bit of policy that business owners are having to contend with. Employers need to agree changes to employment contracts in advance, so what use is a few hours' notice of the extension? Surely too late for many jobs — James Hurley (@jameshurley) November 1, 2020

Businesses scramble to get their staff on furlough.

Companies warn over financial cost of national lockdown https://t.co/flrEP4tjCd — Financial Times (@FT) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Welsh and Scottish anger builds over policy decision.

Scotland may adopt a national lockdown approach to take advantage of the UK-wide furlough scheme https://t.co/1eJ0hxE5Q2 — Edinburgh Evening News (@edinburghpaper) November 2, 2020

The FCA investigating 55 firms without issuing enforcement action.

Ongoing FCA investigations re 55 firms for misleading financial promotions BUT no enforcement action. https://t.co/NsOdYdevpE — LCF Bondholders (@LCFBondholders) November 2, 2020

Laura Purkess got the scoop for New Model Adviser.

Interesting story from @laurapurkess this morning. Should we be more worried about the FCA's power to clamp down on financial promotions? https://t.co/q9JbbSIoSO — Will Robins (@Will_Robins) November 2, 2020

Lastly, Future Fund money used on low-cost airline.

The Government's Future Fund – in theory to support struggling techy-ish firms through Covid-19 – has invested in flypop… a planned low-cost airline which will run flights between the UK and India. Righto. — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) November 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG