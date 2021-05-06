X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Furlough numbers fall as lockdown measures ease

Max BlackbyMax Black
May 6, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The number of workers on furlough has fallen to 4.2m, government data published on Thursday showed.
There were 4m people on furlough in December, which rose to 4.9m in January as the third national lockdown came into effect. But the figure has been falling since then, with 4.7m on furlough at the end of February and 4.2m as at 31 March.

A total of 39% of employers had staff on furlough at the end of March, compared to 41% a month earlier.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was introduced by the chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020, to prevent Covid-affected businesses having to lay off staff. A total of 11.5m workers had made use of the scheme, but numbers are easing as the vaccine rollout continues and lockdown measures ease.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Half a million people came off furlough in March as business owners prepared to throw open the doors of shops, beauty salons, gyms, restaurant patios and beer gardens across the country.

“We are likely to see the numbers fall back again in April, as business prepare for the rules to relax further in mid-May and again in June.”

However, she added: “It’s not unalloyed good news. While many of those coming off the scheme are returning to work, others will have been taken off the scheme and made redundant. We don’t yet have redundancy figures for March, but early payroll data shows 56,000 fewer employees than in February.”

Women still outnumber men on furlough, with 2.12m females and 1.95m males making use of the scheme. It also disproportionately affects both the young and old, with the under-18 age band having the highest take up rates. HM Revenue & Customs noted: “Employees aged 18-to-24 and 65 and over were also more likely than average to be on furlough.”

The ten industry groups with the highest take up rates currently include passenger air transport, hospitality and tour operators.

The scheme is due to end in September.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine