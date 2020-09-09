@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Tom Houghton, North West business editor for Business Live, says a furlough extension for certain sectors is ‘only a matter of time.’ Meanwhile, the FT report £2tn ‘at risk from pension tricksters.’

Investment Week takes a look at the ‘Black Monday’ six months on.

#BlackMonday: Six months on from the markets going into freefall, nine leading investment specialists tell IW what we could see from the coming six monthshttps://t.co/Ww6Lk0r2Xd pic.twitter.com/MJPLWoGQL1 — Investment Week (@InvestmentWeek) September 9, 2020

City Wire reports the FCA’s expensive register and directory overhaul will cost much more than £6.5m.

£6.5 million (so far, not including maintenance) on the new FCA Register. And, looking at the final product, zero of that spent on UX. https://t.co/VlxoMJ6vrd — Phil Bray (@philbray73) September 9, 2020

The FT reports ‘Consumer freedoms expose savers to greater risk of being scammed.’

£2tn ‘at risk from pension tricksters’ https://t.co/GCceHZadUX — Mostly Ed Holder… (@holder_combes) September 9, 2020

Elisabeth Stheeman comments on cybersecurity for the Bank of England.

Elisabeth Stheeman examines possible risks to the financial system in the UK. These range from cyberattacks to innovation in payments. Our aim is to make sure the financial sector has the resilience to absorb, and not increase, any disruption. https://t.co/9c82d5eiWV @boescotland pic.twitter.com/vTx7TMgVO1 — Bank of England (@bankofengland) September 9, 2020

Klarna is already Europes most valuable privately held start-up and now plans to conquer the US.

Big numbers from Klarna 👀 https://t.co/g5acqgo7rC — Isabel Woodford (@i_woodford) September 8, 2020

Finally, following local lockdowns and spiking infection rates, a government Uturn on furlough non-extension looks more and more likely.

With local lockdowns becoming more prevalent, surely it's only a matter of time before the Government performs (another) U-turn and decides to extend the furlough scheme for certain sectors? That's what @LabourNorthWest @labour will call for todayhttps://t.co/ywFqNmy6Ky — Tom Houghton (@tomashoughton) September 9, 2020

