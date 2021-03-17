Games Workshop declares dividend, trades in line

Games Workshop declared a dividend of 45p a share and said trading was in line with expectations.

The miniature wargames company said the dividend was in line with its policy of distributing truly surplus cash. It will be paid on 30 April for shareholders on the register at 26 March.

“Trading in the three months to the end of February 2021 has been in line with expectations, notwithstanding the majority of our UK and European retail stores were subject to Covid-19 closures and distribution disruption during the period,” the company added.

Games Workshop has traded strongly during the Covid-19 crisis as people stuck at home during lockdowns have spent spare cash on the company’s miniature figures. The company reported first-half results ahead of expectations in January.

The company said it would issue an update for the year to the end of May in June.