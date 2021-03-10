Gamestop soars again, shares halted, plummets 12%

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Gamestop stock price surges for six days, becoming the biggest stock on the Russell 2000, as of writing this article shares halted by the New York Stock Exchange and the stock price has plummeted 12%. Elsewhere the FT publish new data showing retail investing volumes now outweigh those of mutual and hedge funds combined.

Joe Weisenthal shares the dramatic plunge of Gamestop share price.

Wow! What a chart Never seen anything like this intraday *GAMESTOP PLUNGES, ERASING NEARLY ALL ITS GAIN; SHARES HALTEDhttps://t.co/a0qRraCmeN pic.twitter.com/7jpwbILOV7 — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 10, 2021

This follows six days of price rises.

Headlines you simply cannot make up: *GAMESTOP PASSES PLUG TO BECOME BIGGEST STOCK ON RUSSELL 2000@business — Danielle DiMartino Booth (@DiMartinoBooth) March 10, 2021

The FT published research today showing retail investing volumes now outweigh those of mutual funds and hedge funds combined.

Good piece from the @FinancialTimes on retail trading ⁃Retail volumes now outweigh those of mutual and hedge funds combined

⁃The ‘themes’ traded are v choppy, reflecting short termism (FOMO?)

⁃Looks like the next en vogue trade is likely to be the ‘reopening’ play pic.twitter.com/3rNX44uYZn — Charlotte (@charlvtte) March 9, 2021

Yesterday ARK ETF saw its best day ever.

Up 10.6%, $ARKK is having its best day ever pic.twitter.com/WRTlzlocz3 — Sarah Ponczek (@SarahPonczek) March 9, 2021

Liz Ann Sonders shares the revised OECD global growth forecast.

Quite a lift in estimates by @OECD … global growth forecast for 2021 has increased from 4.2% to 5.6%; U.S. has been revised to 6.5%, as models indicate fiscal stimulus will raise output by about 3-4% on average in first full year of package @Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/z8E6hyWz0K — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) March 10, 2021

And finally, SoftBank backed peer-to-peer lender SoFi went from traditional banking disrupter to traditional bank in 6 years.

2015: “We will disrupt traditional banking!”

2021: “Our best path forward involves getting a banking charter, becoming more like a traditional bank” pic.twitter.com/0C87lwjIGQ — David Schawel (@DavidSchawel) March 10, 2021

