X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Gamestop soars again, shares halted, plummets 12%

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 10, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Gamestop stock price surges for six days, becoming the biggest stock on the Russell 2000, as of writing this article shares halted by the New York Stock Exchange and the stock price has plummeted 12%. Elsewhere the FT publish new data showing retail investing volumes now outweigh those of mutual and hedge funds combined.

Joe Weisenthal shares the dramatic plunge of Gamestop share price.

This follows six days of price rises.

The FT published research today showing retail investing volumes now outweigh those of mutual funds and hedge funds combined.

Yesterday ARK ETF saw its best day ever.

Liz Ann Sonders shares the revised OECD global growth forecast.

And finally, SoftBank backed peer-to-peer lender SoFi went from traditional banking disrupter to traditional bank in 6 years.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine