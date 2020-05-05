The impact of Covid 19 and the government’s fiscal interventionism has tilted the normal expectations around the tax year end of 2020 in our investments sector. Yet the effectiveness of tax incentive led schemes for investment in SMEs and Start-ups has been proven over the last 40 years and will continue to play a pivotal role in how we rebuild our economy once the crisis has passed.

As part of our strategic relationship with EISA, GB Investments presents a new essential webinar series we are calling ADVOCATE to build knowledge and confidence for advisers across a broad range of related topics affecting us right now.

We will be joined by leading industry experts who will discuss the existing state of play and the key issues for advisers to consider for their clients around approaches to risk, IHT and tax planning, in a forum designed to be both educational and insightful. We have invited IFAs who collectively have extensive experience in investments in this area to join us and share their expertise in the discussions.

To register and join us contact [email protected]

ADVOCATE EIS State of Play

10 am Tuesday 2nd June

A review of the tax year end, the current state of play and approaches to risk

Why now is the right time to be looking at EIS

Chaired by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA, we will be joined by industry leaders to discuss opportunities for advisers and their clients in the space.

ADVOCATE Technical

10 am Tuesday 23rd June IHT, BR and tax planning

The discussion will include Case studies, Insight from leading solutions providers, Solutions for clients whose estates put them over the residence nil rate band taper threshold, and clients with large ISA portfolios along with inheritance tax considerations.

10am Tuesday 7th July EIS – Under the Bonnet

The discussion will include detailed insight into some of the leading fund managers in the space; Fees; Due Diligence; Platforms; Objectives to consider (growth, capital preservation, income, or a combination of all three, and the targeted level of annual returns) and how fund managers provide detail on the proposed underlying investments: how will they generate returns and how is liquidity achieved.

To register and join us contact [email protected]