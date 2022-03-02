GBI 31 | Opportunity Knocks | March 2022

Following such a difficult few years it is good to see that our sector seems to be busier than ever this year. In the lead up to tax year end we thought we add in an extra issue of GBI to our usual schedule.

Our feature this month is an exclusive look at the opportunities for deployment still available to you and your clients for this tax year. We know it is sometimes difficult to trawl through all of the information available across the web so we reached out to our colleagues and asked them to let us have all the information you might need in one place for our feature. There is a wide range to choose from and all the key dates and information you need is highlighted for you, alongside links for more information.

Our Editor chatted to Ben Carter about his background, his experience and his current role as Investment Manager with Deepbridge Life Sciences. Mark Bower-Easton of Oxford Capital shines the spotlight on EIS and VCTs for us, explaining how they are different and offering sage advice on how to choose the right one. Jess Franks of Octopus talks us through some clever year end tax planning scenarios and Chris Lee, founder of Fiscability outlines the advantages of EIS investment in knowledge intensive funds.

If you haven’t had an opportunity to browse our open offers section on the website you can take a look at the investment opportunities here https://ifamagazine.com/open-offers

Enjoy the read!

Alex Sullivan

Publishing Director