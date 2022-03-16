GBI 32 | Ready for Tax Year End? | April 2022

While it is business as usual for us in our sector in the few weeks left before tax year end, none of us can be unaffected by the images filling our screens of the impact of the war on the people in Ukraine. The thoughts, hopes and prayers of the team behind GBI lie in a speedy resolution.

This issue of GBI is focused on investment stories. From surgical software, AI start-ups to children’s publishing, these really do highlight the diversity of the range of sectors covered by EIS and VCT funding.

We talk to Par Equity about their investment model and how it is delivering better outcomes. James Faulkner of Vala Capital overviews their launch of an innovative ‘self-select’ EIS as an alternative to Crowdfunding. Oxford Capital offers insights into how to de-mystify the common misconceptions around EIS and Octopus Ventures outline how their teams select the very best opportunities.

Last week we celebrated International Women’s Day and we asked Annabel Brodie-Smith of the AIC, to tell us a bit more about the platform Pathway which offers valuable information and sage advice on how to become an Investment Director. Equipping children to cope in this modern world is equally important as funding digital or medical technology and we cover the inspiring story of the Founder of a new multimedia children’s publisher Annie Mals, and how significant investment by Pemboke VCT will bring this to fruition.

As ever, we hope you enjoy the read.

