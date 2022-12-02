GBI 35 | Opportunity Knocks in 2023 | December 2022

Season’s Greetings to all our Readers and Clients. While some business sectors start to wind things down for the year, we are busier than ever planning for the Spring and the tax year end. So, with this in mind we bring you our usual mix of news and opportunities that you can mull over (forgive the pun!) during the festive break.

This month’s highlights

The GBI Team was delighted and somewhat relieved to see that Chancellor Hunt remains committed to the changes brought in by his predecessor Chancellor Kwarteng. Our sector will be a critical part of any government plans to rebuild the economic growth for UK Plc at both a regional and national level. Following the announcements, the EIS Association published an important statement to the sector, and we have republished this for those who may have missed it.

We lead this issue with two optimistic and detailed articles, from Octopus Investments on Inheritance Tax and the opportunities for Estate Planning and from Oxford Capital that considers all the changes and the opportunities for investment in 2023.

We have taken the opportunity to showcase success stories as well, amongst them Praetura Ventures joining forces with Blackfinch to lead a new investment, several multimillion-pound funds raises in chemical manufacturing and software platforms, and an overview from Time Investment on their recently published research which outlines how wealth managers and financial advisers are recommending business relief as IHT solution for clients.

As ever you can keep up to date with news, views, and insights by visiting our website https://ifamagazine.com/news-gbi/. Plus, as always, we’ll continue to bring you a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities, our Open Offers section, available to your clients right now.

Have a wonderful festive break and here’s to 2023.



Alex Sullivan

CEO and Managing Partner