GBI 37 | Spring Focus | March 2023

by | Mar 2, 2023

We are delighted to welcome you to the latest issue of GBI Magazine, hot on the heels of a busy couple of months of report writing, culminating in our Annual Tax Efficient Investment Sector Research Report. Feedback has been tremendous and we were pleased to be able to offer such detailed and focused reports on each of the schemes before bringing it all together in one major report and at 300+pages probably our longest annual report to date. If you haven’t downloaded your copy yet, you can do so here. 

Tax Efficient Investment Sector Research | Annual Report 2023

A recent interview Q&A with Malcolm Ferguson of Octopus Investments really does position the sector in a place of optimisim and dynamism so we hope you enjoy his expert opinion on why he believes 2023 will be a great year for venture capital.

In the run up to the budget later this month and to tax year end this is a good time to open up conversations and pose some questions about our sector given we are all keen to learn as much as we can about our respective audiences and clients. 

 
 

This issue we have the results of two separate surveys for you. The first we carried out on behalf of Nova Growth Capital specifically to assess the understanding amongst our readers around the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) with some really interesting results and feedback. The second survey is outlined for us by Andrew Aldridge Partner at Deepbridge Capital who undertook the research and as you will read, it highlights a preference of advisers around opportunities available in EIS over VCTs. 

Plus, as always, we continue to bring you a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities, our Open Offers section, available to your clients right now.  

You can keep up to date with news, views, and insights by visiting our website. 

 
News GBI

As ever enjoy the read!

Alex Sullivan 
CEO and Managing Partner

