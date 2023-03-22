GBI 38 | Tax Year End | April 2023

We are delighted to welcome you to the latest issue of GBI Magazine.

Yes tax year end is approaching and we know how busy our readers are so with that in mind we’ve brought you a selection of articles that are timely and topical.

Jack Rose of Triple Point talks to us about why VCTs should be on every adviser’s radar given research has shown that the average investment into a VCT is much lower than most think. We were grateful to Lucius Cary of Oxford Capital for making time for an interview with GBI Editors to discuss the high risk and high reward involved in investing in science start-ups through SEIS and EIS. With almost 20 years of experience it was a pleasure for us to chat in detail with David Hall of YFM Equity Partners about which areas investors might like to look at now and in the future.

At the time of writing we were covering the lastest news on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the decision to shore up UK interests with the sale to HSBC, and we were mindful of any potential fall out across the UK tech sector. We will bring you more insights into this in our next issue and all of our news coverage and sector commentary can be found on our website pages here.

As always, we continue to bring you a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities, our Open Offers section, available to your clients right now.

Enjoy the read.

Alex Sullivan

CEO and Managing Partner