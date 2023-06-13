GBI Magazine

GBI 39 | Resilience and Growth | June 2023

by | Jun 13, 2023

In this issue we are delighted to be able to focus on all the positive press in our sector since our last issue and reslience and growth really captures the essence of a great many of the articles you can read here.

We open with a very pertinent piece from Sarah Wakefield, Business Development Manager at Oxford Capital who discusses why new tax year resolutions should be a year-long commitment. This month’s interview is with Nick French, CDO, at Blackfinch who took the time to sit down with us to discuss the key elements of diversification and optimisation advisers should always be considering. 

Both the VCT association and the EIS association have been celebrating the extraordinary growth in the sector and we bring the relevant stats and data to peruse. Digging a little deeper into the successes David Kaye, Founder of Puma Investments explores why it has been a bumper year and looks ahead to next year. 

 
 

With the new rules for Consumer Duty approaching rapidly Rebecca Hodges, Marketing Director at Ingenious, considers one principle in particular and explores whether the regulatory framework will impact Business Relief in IHT considerations. 

We asked for comments on whether the changes to the pension lifetime allówance might have an impact on overall investment in EIS or VCT and we have included some of the answers you offered
in response. 

As always, we continue to bring you a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities, our Open Offers section, available to your clients right now.  

 

Enjoy the read.


Alex Sullivan 
CEO and Managing Partner

