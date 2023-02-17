GBI Magazine’s EIS Report highlights the key benefits of the tax efficient scheme

Since the start of 2023, GBI Magazine have released a series of reports on government funding and tax efficient schemes including SEIS, EIS, VCT and BR/IHT.

The second in the series was detailed look at potential EIS opportunities for advisers to contemplate in the form of the EIS Report. The aim of the report was to create transparency around EIS and allow advisers to access an industry that is often misrepresented.

As with the SEIS Report, the EIS Report provided a platform for industry experts to highlight the key benefits and advantages of utilising the scheme as well as offering key information on the diverse opportunities available from funds and companies.

In order to view the full report click here.