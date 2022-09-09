GBI Magazine’s Open offers listings

Last year, GBI Magazine re-launched our Open Offers listing of the tax efficient opportunities available. In association with GrowthInvest (the leading investment platform) and Hardman (the leading research platform) this is a completely free-to-use platform for advisers to research and advise their clients as part of their investment portfolio.

Based on our data of the results so far from user analysis we are confident is this will make us an essential tool for all advisers moving forward.

Reach and Engagement to date

Over the tax-year end period, our new Open Offers page received 1,612 total page views and maintained an avg. time on page of approximately 6:00.

These incredible numbers highlight how advisers are actively relying on our page to process, compare and research the open offers that are available.

Our monthly solus emails and weekly GBI newsletters continue to support and drive adviser traffic to the Open Offers page whilst our active social media adds greater accessibility to our website

We have generated at least 165 clicks so far from email marketing, as well as our Open Offers column in the GBI Magazines which has generated over 1,280 impressions so far in 2022, another excellent indication of our reach and engagement with advisers.

How to get involved

As previously mentioned, our GBI clients are able to list funds on the page free of charge. However, for those wishing to divert even greater traffic towards their listings additional sponsorships packages are available and include:

· Listings in our magazines (bi-monthly, monthly during TYE; reaching approx. 25k web readers)

· Weekly newsletter coverage and monthly solus email spotlights (reaching approx. 14,500 email subscribers)

· A top spot on the webpage

· A manager video which we can record, edit and attach to the listing

· All leads generated from clicks and reader requests

To gain additional information on anything contained within this article get in touch with (peter.carey@ifamagazine.com) to request further details.