X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

GBI Magazine’s Open offers listings

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 9, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Last year, GBI Magazine re-launched our Open Offers listing of the tax efficient opportunities available. In association with GrowthInvest (the leading investment platform) and Hardman (the leading research platform) this is a completely free-to-use platform for advisers to research and advise their clients as part of their investment portfolio.

Based on our data of the results so far from user analysis we are confident is this will make us an essential tool for all advisers moving forward.

Reach and Engagement to date

Over the tax-year end period, our new Open Offers page received 1,612 total page views and maintained an avg. time on page of approximately 6:00.

These incredible numbers highlight how advisers are actively relying on our page to process, compare and research the open offers that are available.

Our monthly solus emails and weekly GBI newsletters continue to support and drive adviser traffic to the Open Offers page whilst our active social media adds greater accessibility to our website

We have generated at least 165 clicks so far from email marketing, as well as our Open Offers column in the GBI Magazines which has generated over 1,280 impressions so far in 2022, another excellent indication of our reach and engagement with advisers.

How to get involved

As previously mentioned, our GBI clients are able to list funds on the page free of charge. However, for those wishing to divert even greater traffic towards their listings additional sponsorships packages are available and include:

· Listings in our magazines (bi-monthly, monthly during TYE; reaching approx. 25k web readers)

· Weekly newsletter coverage and monthly solus email spotlights (reaching approx. 14,500 email subscribers)

· A top spot on the webpage

· A manager video which we can record, edit and attach to the listing

· All leads generated from clicks and reader requests

To gain additional information on anything contained within this article get in touch with (peter.carey@ifamagazine.com) to request further details.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine