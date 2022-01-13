Gen Z seek ethical workplaces as environ-mental health burden bites

18-22 year olds will turn down roles and take pay cuts to work with their preferred employers

Two in three feel anxious due to high mental health burden of climate change

In a hot labour market ESG commitments can help businesses win the war for talent

Bupa ESG experts advise businesses to support employee wellbeing through ESG

Businesses demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments will win the war for Generation Z workers in 2022 as they face an increasing environ-mental health burden.

According to new data from Bupa, two in three Gen Zs (68%) are anxious about environmental issues – more than any other generation – and a similar number (63%) feel the burden of climate change on their shoulders.

As they enter a hot labour market where competition for talent is fierce, 64 per cent say it’s important that employers act on environmental issues, with a lack of action affecting the mental wellbeing of two in five (43%).

Crucially, Gen Z are prepared to prioritise their mental health over their earnings. One in three (31%) would turn down roles in companies with poor ESG credentials, and over half (54%) would take a pay cut to work for a business that reflects their ethics, on average sacrificing more than a quarter (27%) of their salary.

With mental ill-health costing UK businesses £45Bn a year, the research suggests that engaging employees with sustainability commitments will support their physical and mental health, and provide growing value to businesses as Gen Z saturate the workforce and move up the career ladder.

Gen Z and the environ-mental health burden

Generation Z are more anxious than any other age group about a range of social and environmental issues:

63% of Gen Z feel the burden of climate change on their shoulders versus just 37% of Gen X and 28% of Boomers

63% of Gen Z are anxious about social justice issues like racism and homophobia, compared to 52% of Generation X and 43% of Baby Boomers

64% are anxious about poverty and inequality, compared to 59% of Gen X and 53% of Boomers

And with the climate crisis and social injustice continuing to dominate the news agenda, 60% of Gen Z respondents said they expected their anxiety to increase in the future (versus only 46% of Gen X and 40% of Baby Boomers).

The Bupa data also shows that environmental and social commitments are a powerful tool in a challenging marketplace. Six in 10 Gen Zs (59%) and over half of people overall (52%) said they would stay longer with a company that had ESG commitments, as well as recommend it to others as a good place to work.

Employers with strong environmental and social commitments can also expect a boost to productivity – around half of people of all ages said they would be more engaged with their organisation overall (51%), more satisfied in their jobs (53%) and more productive (47%).