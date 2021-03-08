X

Genel Energy's Sarta-2 well enters production

by
March 8, 2021
in News and Announcements
Genel Energy said on Monday that the Sarta-2 well, in which it has a 30% working interest, has entered production, with gross field production now in excess of 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
The oil company said it expects this figure to increase from the existing two producing wells, “as optimisation of facilities configuration continues post production start-up”.

The high-impact 2021 appraisal drilling campaign is on track to begin at the start of the second quarter, Genel said, with the Sarta-5 and Sarta-6 wells set to be drilled back to back.

The well is located at the Sarta field, which is in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

