GenM launches world’s first menopause awards

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 11, 2022
in News
GenM launches awards celebrating the progress brands and businesses are making to improve the menopause experience for everyone.

GenM is launching the world’s first menopause awards. GenM, the menopause partner for brands, was set up by co-founders Heather Jackson and Sam Simister, to help companies improve the menopause experience and normalise the conversation around it.

To encourage progress and celebrate success, a world-first, the 2022 GenM awards, will shine a light on the organisations improving the menopause for the 15.5 million plus women in the UK, in the workplace, at home and in society.

“As we continue to assist our partners in navigating the challenging conversation surrounding menopause, we remain committed to providing opportunities for brands and businesses to learn from each other, and implement best practice through sharing and celebrating their achievements,” says Heather Jackson, Co-Founder, GenM. “This covers all areas of business from workplace policies to marketing, merchandise to campaigns, and product development to signposting.”

“At GenM, we know that away from the media spotlight, there are untold numbers of people, brands and businesses who are working tirelessly to normalise the conversation and improve the menopause experience for everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we come together in 2022 to celebrate the success brands, businesses and individuals that have had in improving the menopause in the workplace, at home and in society,” adds Sam Simister, Co-Founder, GenM.

The awards will open for entries in April 2022, and will be judged by a panel of independent menopause ambassadors. Categories include Most Impactful Social Campaign and Best Employer Support for the Menopause. Winners will be announced in August 2022.

