Georg Kell, Chairman of Arabesque talks ESG

Peter Carey
June 23, 2021
in Events, Featured, IFA Magazine, News, Sponsored
West Midlands based EBI Portfolios is set to kick off its first in a series of ‘Summer of Sustainability’ webinars with the ‘Godfather of Sustainability’ and Chairman of Arabesque, Georg Kell.

His sustainability credentials speak for themselves, being the founding Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, and the webinar will explore ESG data, its meaning and how sustainability and technology are shaping future investment trends.

The webinar is on  Wednesday 30 June at 2pm and is titled ‘Who Cares Wins: Decarbonisation, Digitalisation and Sustainability Trends’ and will cover a number of themes including;

  • The rise of modern sustainable finance
  • The blurring lines of public vs private responsibility
  • Demand and trends of the new generation of investors
  • Materiality and ESG

Georg Kell is the founding Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, the foremost platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible and sustainable corporate policies and practices.

In a career of more than 25 years at the United Nations, he also oversaw the conception and launch of the Global Compact’s sister initiatives on investment, the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and on education, the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), together with the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE).

Georg is currently the Chairman of Arabesque, the global asset management firm using AI and Big Data to assess the performance and sustainability of companies.

Book your place here https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8392602356536062221

EBI Website – https://ebi.co.uk/

