German August inflation confirmed at 7.9%

By Frank Prenesti
Max BlackbyMax Black
September 13, 2022
in Economic News
German inflation in August was confirmed at 7.9%, up from 7.5% in July, according to statistics office Destatis.
Consumer price inflation had declined slightly both in June and July due to temporary government measures.

In August, consumer prices rose 8.8% on year by European Union harmonised standards, Destatis said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Frank Prenesti at Sharecast.com

