MP’s accuse HMRC of ‘misleading’ a parliamentary committee by withholding evidence in connection to the Loan Charge Scandal. Elsewhere German regulator BaFin raise concerns over SoftBank backed Greensill Capital and their connections to Sanjeev Gupta.

Firstly, Head of Research at Schroders shares the highlights of his report into the effects of inflation on assets.

A short thread on which assets have historically performed well/better when #inflation has been on the rise. TLDR-here’s a handy summary table pic.twitter.com/kjfIx4eYGj — Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) February 18, 2021

Uber drivers are discussing options on SPAC pre-sales.

Long day at the office. I get into an Uber and my driver starts asking insistently about a SPAC he’s heard is close to a deal. He bought options expiring tomorrow. 😳 — Davide Scigliuzzo (@dscigliuzzo) February 18, 2021

Berlin broker promoting responsible investing gets an analysis in Sifted.

Berlin-based broker Trade Republic says that it strives to encourage "responsible investing" – much unlike other popular trading apps. But are the company's intentions really that noble?

https://t.co/JurTI9sLHh — Miriam Partington (@mparts_) February 18, 2021

David Davis tweets about the HMRC’s conduct in the Loan Charge Scandal.

Yet again this raises questions over HMRC's handling of the whole Loan Charge issue. https://t.co/Okl9z0WmYK — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) February 18, 2021

Paul Lewis also shares the details raised by MP’s on HMRC’s conduct – written about in the Yorkshire Post.

Finally @HMRCgovuk has admitted it took on people to work for it who were paid through disguised remuneration schemes – the schemes which paid people partly in loans to avoid paying tax and who are now being pursued by HMRC for life-changing sums https://t.co/9WgDoD3Xsa MPs say — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) February 18, 2021

And finally, German regulator BaFin raises concerns over SoftBank backed Greensill Capital.

So…there's a bit of drama going on at Greensill, the UK finance firm backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund and where former UK prime minister David Cameron is adviser/shareholder Essential reporting led by @BondHack @OlafStorbeck https://t.co/VgkxahM8J9 — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) February 18, 2021

