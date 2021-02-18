X

German Regulator BaFin raises concerns over SoftBank backed Greensill Capital

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 18, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

MP’s accuse HMRC of ‘misleading’ a parliamentary committee by withholding evidence in connection to the Loan Charge Scandal. Elsewhere German regulator BaFin raise concerns over SoftBank backed Greensill Capital and their connections to Sanjeev Gupta.

Firstly, Head of Research at Schroders shares the highlights of his report into the effects of inflation on assets.

Uber drivers are discussing options on SPAC pre-sales.

Berlin broker promoting responsible investing gets an analysis in Sifted.

David Davis tweets about the HMRC’s conduct in the Loan Charge Scandal.

Paul Lewis also shares the details raised by MP’s on HMRC’s conduct – written about in the Yorkshire Post.

And finally, German regulator BaFin raises concerns over SoftBank backed Greensill Capital.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

 

