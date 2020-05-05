peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Coronavirus debt relief is a global issue. Today the German constitutional court has called on ECB to justify purchases of public debt. However even in these trying times some funds are outperforming expectations.

As the news broke of German consternation the Euro dropped.

Euro drops as #Germany's Constitutional Court ECB PSPP ruling is likely to give President Lagarde a headache. ECB needs to show measures taken for PSPP were proportionate. Judges give ECB 3 mths to demonstrate PSPP is not disproportionate or Bundesbank will no longer participate pic.twitter.com/png7G2I8oR — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) May 5, 2020

Here is a summary thread that outlines the court ruling, it is a fascinating read.

The German Constitutional Court ruling (#BVerfG). Summary thread. 1) The main implication is not at the surface. ECB can continue quantitative easing and Bundesbank will in all likelihood continue to participate. What has changed today is the independence of the ECB. 1/8 — Henrik Enderlein (@henrikenderlein) May 5, 2020

Portfolio Adviser have shared the successes of Mark Riddell, whose strategic bond fund has had a return of 19% during Coronavirus sell off.

AllianzGI sales ride to highest quarterly level due to Mike Riddell fund https://t.co/J8i6cvnjb7 — Portfolio Adviser (@PortfAdviser) May 4, 2020

POLITICO have launched a new newsletter today. It will focus on sustainability and industry.

Launching today: “The Long Game,” our new sustainability newsletter. Get a weekly update on the power players, trends and proactive solutions that will determine how our society grows and thrives in the future as well as the present. Sign up today. https://t.co/OHT9x73kHG pic.twitter.com/k7X2oSy9p3 — POLITICO (@politico) May 5, 2020

Entries for the Financial Adviser Diversity in Finance Awards close on the 7th of May.

Diversity and inclusion is not a corporate catchphrase but an organisational imperative in today’s workplace. Entries for #DIFA2020 close on 7th May Apply on https://t.co/idZMoS4pbx pic.twitter.com/YW0Jhnhg87 — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) May 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG