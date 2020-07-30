@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Germany’s finance minister defends Wirecard handling in closed door hearings at the Bundestag. In the UK £1.6bn unclaimed coronavirus grant money gets returned to the central government, while John Lewis looks to evolve its business model.

Olaf Scholz defended his handling of the Wirecard scandal Wednesday.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, defended his handling of the Wirecard scandal in closed-door hearings in the Bundestag on Wednesday, insisting the authorities had done all in their power to uncover irregularities at the disgraced payments company.https://t.co/kuTZZKEMu8 — Dan McCrum (@FD) July 30, 2020

With £1.6bn Coronavirus grants money returned to the treasury, James Hurley asks, why so many businesses feel left out?

Exc: About £1.6 billion of unclaimed emergency grant money is due to be returned to the government as local authorities are quietly told to close their support schemes by the end of next month – yet thousands of companies say they have missed outhttps://t.co/qU6H4WclYA — James Hurley (@jameshurley) July 30, 2020

Kodak stock soars today, rising 300%. Perhaps post from the FT comment section best sums the story up.

Big fan of the FT comments section pic.twitter.com/v20zhvH7Ry — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) July 29, 2020

John Lewis set to expand into horticulture and nursery sectors.

John Lewis announces it will look to expand into: :: Private rented affordable housing using spare space and old stores 🤯

:: A gardening business which could including nurseries and landscaping.

:: A special channel to rent John Lewis products and sell on second hand items. — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) July 30, 2020

