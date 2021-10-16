Get Rich, Die Tryin’: How long would it take the Squid Game Winner to become the World’s Richest Person?

It would take at least 11 years for the winner of Squid Game to overtake Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, according to a new analysis by finder.com, a personal finance comparison site.

Finder has calculated how long it would take for the winner to become the world’s richest person based on if they invested in stocks associated with Elon Musk. These include Tesla, Etsy and Bitcoin.

If the fictional winner was to pay off their debt (valued at 70 million South Korean won / $59,000), and invest the remaining prize money (45.5 billion South Korean won / $38,232,260) in some of the stocks associated with Elon Musk, they could surpass Musk’s net worth of $227 billion (equal to just over six thousand Tesla Model 3 cars) in just over a decade.

Investment breakdown

Bitcoin 11 years Tesla 21 years Etsy 31 years Paypal 31 years Sika 33 years Alphabet 42 years Modine Manufacturing 232 years

Since its original release on September 17, search interest in the term “Squid Game” has increased by an average of 637% worldwide. In the UK alone, search interest has increased by 369% on average, making it one of the UK’s top searched Netflix series.

Crowned as the most-watched Netflix series with a record-breaking figure of 111 billion views within the first four weeks of its launch, Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton as the biggest Netflix series to hit screens worldwide.

Zoe Stabler at the personal finance comparison site finder.com, comments on the analysis:

“The success of Squid Game has everyone wondering exactly what they’d do with the winnings if they were to risk their lives to play (after they’ve converted it from South Korean won, of course). ₩45.6 billion ($38.5 million) is, no doubt, a life-changing amount of money, especially when you’re in such a significant amount of debt as the characters of the show.

“In order to overtake Musk as the richest man in the world, the winner would have a whole new game on their hands to try and grow the money to more than a whopping $227 billion.”