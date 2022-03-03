Get to know your Mercia opportunities for Deployment by Tax Year End

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

Mercia’s Knowledge Intensive (KI) Impact EIS

Mercia is one of the largest and most respected early-stage technology investors in the UK, with over 420 portfolio companies and deploys £100m+ pa.

Over the last 18 months, we have had realised significant value for EIS investors, with 9 exits at up to 20x cost.

We select EIS companies which are both Knowledge- Intensive (KI), often in the healthcare and cleantech sectors, and can be define as Impactful by the categorisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; we measure their impact via the IRIS+ framework.