X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Gilson Gray Financial Management acquires respected East Lothian wealth manager

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 21, 2022
in Acquisition, News
Share this story
Share this story

Gilson Gray Financial Management, the financial services arm of full-service legal firm Gilson Gray, has acquired North Berwick-based Wallace Financial Planning in a seven-figure deal.

The acquisition is the first step in GGFM’s growth strategy and increases its assets under management by 20%. The move also adds wealth management expertise to Gilson Gray’s existing legal and property services in East Lothian.

Scott Wallace, the former owner of Wallace Financial Planning, joins GGFM as a financial adviser with more 25 years’ industry experience and local knowledge of North Berwick – where he was born and raised – Scott will be responsible for advising existing private clients as well as those who are joining the GGFM fold.

Wallace Financial Planning will re-brand to become part of GGFM, but retain its current office premises in North Berwick.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Scott’s success in establishing a trusted and client-focused service shows his dedication to helping his clients achieve their financial objectives. This approach is a perfect match to Gilson Gray’s business philosophy.

“We are looking forward to delivering even stronger service to our clients and cementing our position in East Lothian as the go-to adviser for legal, property, and financial services. Our aim is to offer the local community a full range of services that would typically only be available in cities.

“The acquisition of Wallace Financial Planning is the first of what we hope will be a series of deals in the months ahead that will significantly enhance our wealth management footprint across Scotland.”

GGFM offers specialist financial advice to private and corporate clients across the UK to grow and protect their savings and investments. As a Senior Partner Practice of St. James’s Place Wealth Management, GGFM clients have access to a wider range of integrated services available through Gilson Gray, including property, corporate and private client matters.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine