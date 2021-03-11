X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Glencore chairman Tony Hayward to step down

by
March 11, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Glencore is looking for a new chairman after Tony Hayward said he would leave in 2022 after more than eight years in the job.
The FTSE 100 company revealed the decision in its annual report. Hayward’s planned departure means Glencore will be changing its chairman and chief executive in the next year or so with veteran CEO Ivan Glasenberg leaving in June.

Hayward, BP’s former chief executive, joined the miner and commodities trader’s board in 2011 and became chairman in 2013.

He should have left already under UK corporate governance guidelines. Big shareholders extended his term to let him guide Glencore’s management succession and the response to several investigations.

“We have consulted with a number of our leading shareholders regarding this issue and they support a second and final extension to my term as chairman, which the board will recommend to shareholders,” Hayward said in the annual report. “I will step down at the latest by next year’s AGM. A search for my successor is under way.”

Glencore also revealed the pay deal for its next CEO, Gary Nagle, who has worked at the company since 2000. He will be paid a salary of $1.85m and could earn up to $10.4m a year if he hits targets.

Glasenberg is paid $1.5m a year but gets no bonus because, with a 9% stake in the company he built, most of his earnings have been in dividends.

The company’s new team will have to decide how to respond to mounting pressure from investors over the environmental impact of coal assets. On Thursday HSBC bowed to investor pressure and agreed to phase out all financing of coal by 2040.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine