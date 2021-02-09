Glenhawk appoints industry heavyweight to oversee UK expansion

Glenhawk, the fast-growing UK challenger lender, announces that it has appointed Jamie Pritchard to the newly created role of Director of Sales. This latest senior hire is an important step for the continued growth of the Glenhawk business as it looks to further establish its footprint across England, Wales and Scotland and targets the roll out of several new products in 2021.

Jamie, who brings over 20 years of real estate lending experience, will be based in London and report directly to Managing Director Nick Hilton. He will be responsible for establishing Glenhawk’s regional and national offering, leading a team of six Business Development Managers initially focused on its existing regulated and unregulated bridging products. Reflecting the growing demand from borrowers across the UK, last year Glenhawk announced that it had extended its geographical footprint into the Scottish real estate market, led by Business Development Manager Paula Dowson.

Jamie joins Glenhawk from Precise Mortgages, where he spent nearly seven years, the last five as Head of Sales. During this time Jamie led a team of 15 sales managers, overseeing £2.8 billion of mortgage originations in 2019. Recognition of his success came in 2020, winning Best Head of Sales at the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards. He previously worked at Principality Building Society where he was business development manager and interim head of intermediary sales.

Jamie’s appointment follows a strong period of recruitment, with 14 new hires made in 2020, leading to a 35% increase in the size of the team. It comes as Glenhawk remains on track to lend £500 million by the end of 2022 and follows the latest milestone of £100 million of redemptions, with no defaults in 2020, reflecting the strength of its underwriting team and its borrower base.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “Over the past decade Jamie has established himself as one of the best in the business. He has an enviable track record overseeing sales teams that have some of the strongest introducer relationships in the market which has translated into year on year growth. As we look to replicate our success in London and the South East in other parts of the UK, his experience will be invaluable.”

Jamie Pritchard added: “Having watched from afar as Glenhawk has set a new benchmark in the UK bridging sector by marrying institutional support and practices with an approach to lending focused on fairness and transparency, I’m extremely excited to be tasked with supporting its regional and national expansion focus and working with the extremely talented team of BDMs.”