X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Glenhawk appoints industry heavyweight to oversee UK expansion

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 9, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Glenhawk, the fast-growing UK challenger lender, announces that it has appointed Jamie Pritchard to the newly created role of Director of Sales. This latest senior hire is an important step for the continued growth of the Glenhawk business as it looks to further establish its footprint across England, Wales and Scotland and targets the roll out of several new products in 2021.

Jamie, who brings over 20 years of real estate lending experience, will be based in London and report directly to Managing Director Nick Hilton. He will be responsible for establishing Glenhawk’s regional and national offering, leading a team of six Business Development Managers initially focused on its existing regulated and unregulated bridging products. Reflecting the growing demand from borrowers across the UK, last year Glenhawk announced that it had extended its geographical footprint into the Scottish real estate market, led by Business Development Manager Paula Dowson.

Jamie joins Glenhawk from Precise Mortgages, where he spent nearly seven years, the last five as Head of Sales. During this time Jamie led a team of 15 sales managers, overseeing £2.8 billion of mortgage originations in 2019. Recognition of his success came in 2020, winning Best Head of Sales at the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards. He previously worked at Principality Building Society where he was business development manager and interim head of intermediary sales.

Jamie’s appointment follows a strong period of recruitment, with 14 new hires made in 2020, leading to a 35% increase in the size of the team. It comes as Glenhawk remains on track to lend £500 million by the end of 2022 and follows the latest milestone of £100 million of redemptions, with no defaults in 2020, reflecting the strength of its underwriting team and its borrower base.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “Over the past decade Jamie has established himself as one of the best in the business. He has an enviable track record overseeing sales teams that have some of the strongest introducer relationships in the market which has translated into year on year growth. As we look to replicate our success in London and the South East in other parts of the UK, his experience will be invaluable.”

Jamie Pritchard added: “Having watched from afar as Glenhawk has set a new benchmark in the UK bridging sector by marrying institutional support and practices with an approach to lending focused on fairness and transparency, I’m extremely excited to be tasked with supporting its regional and national expansion focus and working with the extremely talented team of BDMs.”

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • No jab, no job? Can employers legally require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19?
    February 3, 2021

    As the UK is firmly in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and every news channel and paper is dominated with tracking the

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • Oxford Capital Growth EIS – portfolio company profile
    February 4, 2021

    Curve, the London-based fintech has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in

  • Embark completes £7bn migration of ATS assets
    February 3, 2021

      Embark Group today announces the successful migration of over £7 billion of advised assets onto the Embark platform from the client books of Alliance

  • Staff at IFA Furnley House set to walk 12,000 km
    February 3, 2021

    The team at leading Leicestershire IFA business Furnley House has begun a virtual team step challenge as part of their evolving staff wellbeing programme. Having

  • Hear from Ken Roberts and Peter Hames at Octopus Virtual Event Monday
    February 5, 2021

    Hear from the companies backed by the UK’s largest VCT Monday, at Octopus Investments’ virtual event. Octopus Investments is giving your clients the chance to

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine