Glenhawk wins top UK employer award, in latest recognition of bridging sector’s evolution

Glenhawk, (the “Company”), the established specialist real estate lender, has been included in the Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2023 list.

Featured in the small organisations category, Glenhawk’s inclusion is recognition of both the focus it places on talent development and retention and employee health and wellbeing, as well as the pioneering role it has played in mainstreaming and professionalising the UK bridging sector.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented:

“This is a fantastic achievement which shows just how far the UK bridging sector has come in a short space of time. Glenhawk was established to disrupt a growing but misunderstood sector, bringing more transparent, professional and fair practices.

“The success we have achieved to date is a direct result of having a growing, diverse, talented and highly motivated team who exemplify this ethos, enabling them to offer clients an unparalleled customer experience. We have tried to foster a culture of collaboration where talent can thrive, whilst, recognising the pressure that individuals face in today’s society, ensuring that employee wellbeing is our number one priority.”



Harry Hill, Non-Executive Director, added:

“Under Guy’s leadership, Glenhawk has continued to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved in the short term finance sector, constantly innovating and pioneering solutions and ways of working. This has been delivered by a team that shares his vision, in an environment curated to allow them to perform to the best of their abilities.”

Underpinned by the ‘people first’ philosophy of CEO Guy Harrington, Glenhawk’s employees are all strongly encouraged to take time off to pause, recharge and reflect on their professional and personal lives. All employees are entitled to two additional days of annual leave, titled “think days”, where they are encouraged to pursue activities that benefit their mental health and physical wellbeing.

This is in addition to initiatives such as ‘Glenhawk Wellbeing’, which allocates funds to employee activities such as charity support. Over the past year, staff volunteering projects have included rebuilding Glamis children’s adventure playground for reopening post-Covid, preparing a three-course lunch at a Community kitchen for isolated, older people in Tooting, and joining a Propp Wellchild project to make a new safe garden environment for seriously ill children.

Alongside its strong social commitments, Glenhawk has continued to progress its environmental commitments. Last month Glenhawk became the bridging lender to offer one of the first-of its-kind end-of-term discount to borrowers undertaking light or medium refurbishment to improve EPC ratings of a property and comply with minimum energy efficiency standards. Borrowers can enjoy a discount of up to 0.25% if improving to an EPC of C, or 0.50% for a B or above. The Company has committed to plant a new tree via Ecologi, for every loan that completes, and it recently became a member of SME Climate HUB as it looks to accelerate its road to net zero.

Last month, Glenhawk debuted at number 136 on the latest FT1000, which ranks Europe’s Fastest Growing companies based on revenue growth in the three years to 2021.