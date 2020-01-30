Beacon Events announces the launch of the 6th Global Migration and Wealth Mobility MENA. It will be held on 16-17 March 2020 at The Address Dubai in Dubai, UAE.

Global Migration and Wealth Mobility MENA is the leading immigration conference in the Middle East, attracting hundreds of MENA’s top immigration agents and consultants, private bankers and wealth managers, international immigration law firms, and government officials from around the world. Hosted in Dubai, the event will attract a wide range of global investment migration industry experts, HNWIs, investors as well as expats currently residing in the country.

Some highlighted topics:

Updates on key citizenship and residency by investment programs

Using UAE domestic foundations for wealth management and preservation

Designing and implementing a pre and post-immigration tax plan

Wealth transfer and succession planning in the Middle East

Understanding the common reporting standards and mandatory disclosure rules

Doing business in Switzerland and possibilities of relocation for HNWIs

On 21-22 April 2020, one of the sister events – 2nd Global Migration and Wealth Mobility Mumbai, will be held at the St. Regis Mumbai, Mumbai, India. India is one of the fastest growing markets, as it has a large population it is said that they are the next ‘China market’. The conference and exhibition will offer the latest and most comprehensive information on immigration investment programs from around the world including the USA, European Union, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Both conferences (in Dubai and Mumbai) will showcase new content offerings for the local Middle East, and India market, focusing on the alternative pathways to migration. They will provide platforms for Mumbai and MENA migration agents along with High Net Worth representatives from the regions, who have interests in overseas investment and migration opportunities, and are looking to secure a better future via the Citizenship by Investment and/or permanent residency options.

Enjoy a 10% discount on delegate tickets upon registration. Use promo code BD1167PR10. Visit the website to view the full agenda or register for your delegate passes here.

About Beacon Events

The Global Migration and Wealth Mobility series is held in Dubai, Mumbai, Hong Kong and cities in East Asia. Beacon is a professional B2B event organiser based in Hong Kong with offices in London and Melbourne. Our footprint is global that covers but is not limited to China, Singapore and ASEAN (Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and India), Australia, Europe (UK, Finland), North America (US, Canada) and Middle East. Our events range from 200 attendees to 6,000+ senior conference delegates.

Media Contact

Mr. Jacky Lam

Email: [email protected]

Tel. +852 2531 6100

Conference Producer

Ms. Asmae Hamidi

Email: [email protected]

For more information on Beacon Events click here