Global property data and technology business PriceHubble acquires Dataloft to accelerate its growth in the UK

(London, 21 March 2023) PriceHubble, the global property data and technology business, has acquired Dataloft, a leading UK residential property market intelligence company. This marks PriceHubble’s fifth acquisition to date and represents a significant milestone in its global growth strategy following a launch in the UK market last autumn, building on the success in Europe and Asian markets.

The acquisition comes at a time when the UK housing market is showing signs of stabilising after a recent period of uncertainty but continues to be firmly in the spotlight.

As part of the acquisition, Dataloft will continue to operate as a separate legal entity in the UK, leverage its well-established brand and maintain its customer relationships while gaining access to PriceHubble’s technology and Europe-wide data resources, under the ongoing leadership of Sandra Jones. Further integration into the PriceHubble Group is planned for the coming year.

Dr Stefan Heitmann, founder and Executive Chairman, said: “The UK, Europe’s largest real estate and banking market, is strategically important to us. With the acquisition of Dataloft, we gain an exciting business with deep rooted market expertise in the UK, and are very excited to welcome to the PriceHubble family, a team of very professional and highly experienced housing market experts, who know the UK market inside-out”.

Dataloft is a specialist residential market intelligence company, leveraging advanced analytics and geo-spatial techniques to visualise and report on market trends. Founded in the UK in 2009, Dataloft has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the country’s best-known names in real estate. Dataloft provides data-driven interpretation and robust evidence for residential decision-making, based on deep understanding of housing market economics.

Through its online platform, Dataloft Inform, it translates millions of data points into trends, insights, and visualisations on local, regional and national housing markets. In addition, Dataloft offers the most comprehensive source of achieved rents and renter demographics in the UK through its Dataloft Rental Market Analytics (DRMA) platform.

Sandra Jones, Managing Director of Dataloft, said: “PriceHubble is one of Europe’s fastest growing data science proptechs. We share a product and customer vision and benefit from the acquisition in several respects. In addition to PriceHubble’s international reach and global strategy, we also gain access to sophisticated market and data technologies and reach new customer segments, particularly in the financial services sector, as well as pan-European market coverage. We will also benefit from access to the largest data science and tech team in Europe focused on residential real estate”.

With its extensive market experience, PriceHubble remains focussed on partnering with UK banks, wealth managers, real estate agents, mortgage brokers, IFAs and fintechs, to deliver powerful property insights that can be digitally embedded into their customer journey, transforming engagement and overall business performance.

Stefan added: “In the turbulent markets of today, our customers demand accurate, next generation data products more than ever to support their business development and deliver a new level of customer experience. This makes Dataloft and PriceHubble even more attractive partners for the UK’s real estate and banking industry”.