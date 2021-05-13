Going above and beyond. Wise words from @JMFinnWealth Oliver Tregoning this #mentalhealthawarenessweek

“Mental health awareness is an important aspect of our role as investment managers and an area that the industry is focussing on more, for the benefit of all investors” says Oliver Tregoning, Head of Marketing at JM Finn. Check out his blog for IFA Magazine as part of our mini series of articles in celebration of this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Supporting our clients often goes well beyond simply managing their investment portfolio. After all, one’s savings can be the axis around which our lives are based so more often than not one’s investment manager acts as a trusted adviser.

Our purpose is to be that trusted adviser to all clients, regardless of their specific circumstances and we believe we go some way to achieving this by retaining a very personalised, relationship-driven service. Now, possibly more than ever in recent generations, a need for a trusted adviser might well be heightened for many and we would like those clients who may need us, to feel we are there for them.

The lockdown situation risks many of our individual vulnerabilities being exacerbated due to the changing circumstances. It is normally in our face-to-face meetings that we learn of clients’ unease at certain issues or a recent bereavement or diagnosis, but with the current restrictions those meetings are not taking place.

As a firm, we understand the importance of knowing our clients and our whole business model reflects this. We recognise that any number of new reasons might lead investors to increased angst, including, but not limited to, the following:

Dealing with a sudden change in circumstances such as a being furloughed or made redundant

being stricken by Covid-19 or having family and friends affected

suffering from the effects of not seeing loved ones and /or loneliness

at risk of the rise in fraud and scams

being overwhelmed by all the advice and news out there

All of the above, and more, can lead to the deterioration of mental health. We take our responsibilities extremely seriously and would like to remind all our friends, contacts and clients that, although our doors are not physically open yet, we are very much available for a call and a chance to share any concerns. Indeed, whatever walk of life you may be in, if you know of others that might need any form of support, it is worth bearing in mind that now might well be the appropriate moment to contact them, especially as someone suffering from poor mental health may not make it obvious.

Looking out for each other and sharing our concerns can significantly reduce the risk of anxiety and we hope that by retaining that open, personal relationship, we can be the trusted adviser many of clients need.”