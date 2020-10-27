This week is Good Money Week, the initiative which aims to help people to find sustainable and ethical options for banking, pensions, savings and investments. Delyth Richards, Head of the Client Solutions Group at Kleinwort Hambros, considers what being a sustainable and responsible investor means in the current climate, and beyond.

Delyth Richards comments: “The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated demand for responsible approaches to doing business. Clients and advisers are unified by a common goal in finding responsible ways to safeguard their financial wellbeing, in alignment with addressing societal challenges. This alignment is creating a shared purpose which is essential to a well-functioning economy and for society as a whole.

“Good Money Week is a time for people to stop and think about how they can spend, save, bank and invest in ethical, sustainable and responsible ways. For many businesses, it is an opportunity to consider what it means to be responsible, from the services and products they offer consumers, to the way they support their own people and communities.

“There are increasingly more ways people can “do good” with their money. Responsible investing can mean many different things to different people. Businesses have a critical role to play in helping consumers understand how they can spend, save, bank and invest in a way that benefits people, the planet and communities.”