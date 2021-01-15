M&G Investments have just announced that from 15 February 2021, investors in the majority of their OEIC funds will benefit from a reduction in the annual charge. The asset manager is carrying out a full review of their charges, performance, service and product range.

This is all in addition to the recent rebrand which brings a fresh and modern identity to M&G Investments and aligns it more closely with parent brand, M&G plc.

As the company commented today: “We’re continuously seeking ways to offer better value to you and your clients. This reduction in our charges is part of our commitment to provide ongoing value for money to your clients.

“You may notice that the reduction in charges isn’t the same across all our funds. This is because the initial results of our pricing review weren’t the same for every fund. Our analysis identified the reduction for some funds should be higher, and some funds were already offering better value for money than others, therefore they didn’t need any or the same level of reduction.

Don’t forget, as a result of our discounts for larger funds, your clients annual charge may in fact be even lower when applied to your investment. This is a result of economies of scale cost savings that we are pleased to be able to share with our customers.

In addition, M&G carried out their first annual value assessment which was published in July. If you’d like more detail on the findings from this report, you can find this here

