Goodison Park revealed to be the Premier League stadium decreasing your home’s value the most

For many football fans, living next door to their team’s home stadium could be seen as a dream come true. Meanwhile, others might be less keen on the match day traffic and rowdy fans that can come with living in close proximity to a home ground.

To find out which stadiums are having the biggest impact on house prices, Betting.com has revealed the average property price for homes sold within the last year within one mile of the stadiums in the Premier League and Championship, comparing this to average house prices in the surrounding city overall.

Everton’s home ground is the Premier League stadium having the most negative impact on house prices

Goodison park, home to Everton, is revealed to be the Premier League stadium having the most negative impact on house prices with average house prices within one mile of the stadium being 96% less than house prices in the surrounding city of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Anfield comes in second place with house prices within one mile of the iconic stadium being 93% less than those in Liverpool.

Living near Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City, is revealed to also be having a significant impact on the value of property with houses within one mile of the stadium being worth 45% less than the average for Manchester as a whole.

Rank Stadium Team Average property price within one mile of the stadium Average property price in the surrounding city/town Percentage difference 1 Goodison Park Everton £111,678 £219,235 -96.31% 2 Anfield Liverpool £113,697 £219,235 -92.82% 3 Etihad Stadium Manchester City £196,463 £284,276 -44.70% 4 Villa Park Aston Villa £182,717 £264,264 -44.63% 5 Vitality Stadium Bournemouth £300,786 £423,900 -40.93%

Stamford Bridge is the Premier League stadium that will increase the value of your home the most

It might not come as a surprise that a London stadium tops the list as having the most power to increase the value of your home. Property prices within one mile of Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge are revealed to be £162,876 higher than the surrounding area of Fulham, an increase of 11%.

Meanwhile, living near The City Ground, home to Nottingham Forest, will increase your home’s value by 8% with average house prices within one mile of the stadium setting you back an extra £23,167 on average.

House prices within one mile of the Emirates Stadium are around 3% higher (an increase of than those in the surrounding area of Holloway in which the stadium is situated.

Rank Stadium Team Average property price within one mile of the stadium Average property price in the surrounding city/town Percentage difference 1 Stamford Bridge Chelsea £1,447,981 £1,285,105 11.25% 2 The City Ground Nottingham Forest £274,545 £251,378 8.44% 3 Emirates Stadium Arsenal £781,425 £758,491 2.93% 4 Brentford Community Stadium Brentford £787,756 £769,009 2.38% 5 St. James’ Park Newcastle United £210,877 £208,168 1.28%

Riverside Stadium, home to Middlesbrough, is the Championship stadium decreasing property value the most

Riverside Stadium, home to Middlesbrough, is revealed to be the Championship stadium decreasing property value the most with houses within one mile of the stadium being worth 78% less on average than Middlesborugh as a whole.

This is followed by Birmingham City’s home ground, St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium (76%) and Stoke City’s home stadium, bet365 Stadium (54%).

Rank Stadium Team Average property price within one mile of the stadium Average property price in the surrounding city/town Percentage difference 1 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough £83,600 £148,987 -78.21% 2 St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium Birmingham City £150,396 £264,264 -75.71% 3 Elland Road Leeds United £167,880 £266,917 -58.99% 4 Kirklees Stadium Huddersfield Town £127,849 £201,786 -57.83% 5 bet365 Stadium Stoke City £112,417 £173,041 -53.93%

Just two stadiums home to Championship teams are having a positive impact on house prices – Ashton Gate and New York Stadium

Ashton Gate, home to Bristol City, is revealed to have the most positive impact on house prices with property within one mile of the stadium being worth 22% more than the city of Bristol as a whole.

Meanwhile, property near New York Stadium, home to Rotherham United, is worth 6% more on average than property in the rest of Rotherham.