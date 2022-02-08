Google search data on menopause in the workplace demonstrates need for employers to offer support

Peppy, the digital health platform has analysed Google search data to determine the most frequently Googled queries relating to menopause and the workplace during 2021. The findings reflect that employees are looking for support, and this presents an opportunity for employers to offer it.

The most frequently searched-for term relating to menopause and work is ‘menopause in the workplace’ which received a total of 5,900 searches last year.

Searches for this term reached a peak during Menopause Awareness Month in October 2021 but there was a noticeable uplift in May and June which could be attributed to television programmes covering this topic.

Other most commonly searched-for terms include:

Menopause at work: 3,550 searches in 2021

Menopause struggling at work: 2,220 searches in 2021

Menopause and work: 1,890 searches in 2021

The analysis also revealed a number of other searches related to menopause in the workplace, although lower in volume, these also highlight the need for workplace menopause support for employees. Examples of which include:

Menopause affecting work

Menopause and work performance

Managing menopause at work

Coping with menopause at work

Menopause work rights

Menopause at work guidance

These work-related queries are only the tip of the iceberg as further research showed that there were over 5 million searches for menopause-related terms in total during 2021, and many more other searches that do not mention menopause specifically but are symptom-related such as ‘night sweats women’ and ‘hot flushes at night’.

Dr Mridula Pore, CEO of Peppy said: “We know many people turn to Dr Google as their first port of call when they have a health-related matter – and there’s nothing wrong with that specifically. However, as well as the results from many experts on menopause, they will find a lot of misinformation and content that isn’t in sufficient detail or specific enough to their own symptoms or circumstances to be beneficial.

“Employers have a great opportunity to step up and provide access to expert, human clinical support for their employees who are affected by menopause or those who want to know more in advance. By providing this support, employers will find they are less likely to experience staff absences or a drop in productivity and their employees will be much better informed and able to cope with any symptoms.

“Interestingly, our research also highlighted a small but not insignificant number of searches for the term ‘menopause friendly workplace’. If this is a sign of things to come then all employers need to take heed: historically we’ve seen reports of huge swathes of menopausal-aged women leave the workplace altogether but perhaps in future, they’ll simply switch to a more menopause-friendly competitor.”