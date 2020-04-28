For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail clients.

Got a client who needs to do some estate planning? Then you should tune in to watch The Estate Planning Show:

Episode 1: 5 May (and again 12 May)

Episode 2: 6 May (and again 13 May).

All episodes live and online. Wherever you are, you can tune in, ask questions, and pick up some practical tips and information you can use to help your clients.

The Estate Planning Show is brought to you by Octopus, the UK’s leading provider of inheritance tax investments*. Across the two days, you’ll hear from four of its in-house experts on the types of scenario you’re likely to encounter and the options open to clients.

Scenarios you’ll hear about will include clients for whom there’s a Power of Attorney in place, clients whose estates put them over the residence nil rate band taper threshold, and clients with large ISA portfolios along with inheritance tax considerations.

You’ll also pick up practical information that will help with requirements like client segmentation and writing suitability reports.

Plus, we’ll be taking a ‘deep dive’ look at a type of investment that is becoming increasingly prevalent in estate planning as the population gets older.

Attendance qualifies for CPD.

Please remember, the value of an Octopus inheritance tax investment, and any income from it, can fall as well as rise. Investors may not get back the full amount they invest.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and could change in the future.

Tax relief depends on portfolio companies maintaining their qualifying status.

*Tax Efficient Review, April 2019

Octopus products are not suitable for everyone. Any recommendation should be based on a holistic review of your client’s financial situation, objectives and needs. We do not offer investment or tax advice. Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: April 2020. CAM009516.