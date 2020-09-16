@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

EY chairman admits ‘regrets’ over the companies’ Wirecard audit, in an interview with the FT. Elsewhere a government adviser connected to Pension Scam.

Mark Taber, consumer campaigner and vocal critic of the FCA, shares an article scrutinising Google ads.

Scam ads on Google target the vulnerable, indebted and stressed https://t.co/Tx7tTcolof — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) September 16, 2020

Jonathan Eley shares stats on The Hut Groups valuation.

How big is the #hutgroup float? By market cap (£5.4bn at issue) it is the biggest on LSE since AIB (ca €12bn) in 2017 By amount raised (£1.87bn) biggest since Worldpay (£2.5bn) in 2015 It is biggest in London this year on any measure, and 2nd only to JDE Peet's in Europe — Jonathan Eley (@JonathanEley) September 16, 2020

‘City watchdog is looking to adjust the funding structure for the UK’s compensation scheme in a bid to ensure “polluting” firms pay more of the bill.’

This be big — the City watchdog is looking to adjust the funding structure for the UK’s compensation scheme in a bid to ensure “polluting” firms pay more of the billhttps://t.co/DbPcukzlkA — Imogen Tew (@imogent_) September 15, 2020

Imogen Tew continues her investigation.

Having a deeper dive into the FCA paper and how astonishing is this (from the regulator's research): pic.twitter.com/YxCDS3pXOS — Imogen Tew (@imogent_) September 15, 2020

EY Chairman shares regrets over failures throughout Wirecard audit.

EY's chairman said he "regrets" that the firm did not uncover a fraud at Wirecard "sooner" in a not quite contrite letter to clients. The most stark question is still: Why did EY not try to verify bank balances of €1bn?https://t.co/J9lWutkFcl — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) September 15, 2020

Government adviser is involved in a pension scam.

@retheauditors @premnsikka 1/ The Notorious Stephen Ward https://t.co/rT143dKvli, yet another “government advisor” that devastated the pensions/life savings of hundreds of victims, plugged in to the secretive networks that operate unfettered both inside & outside of the FCA’s.. — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) September 15, 2020

