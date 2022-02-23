X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Government to discuss Russia sanctions with City firms

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
February 23, 2022
in Political News
Share this story
work computer business people
Share this story

The government is to discuss the imposition of potentially tougher financial sanctions on Russia with key City institutions, it was reported on Wednesday.
According to the Financial Times, City minister John Glen will chair the meeting, scheduled for later Wednesday afternoon. It is understood that representatives from a number of banks will attend, including Citi, Barclays, JPMorgan and NatWest, along with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the London Metal Exchange.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is also expected to dial into the call.

On Tuesday, Johnson imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals after Vladimir Putin sent tanks into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Johnson said it was the first tranche of a “barrage” of sanctions that the UK was prepared to impose.

However, politicians from across the house called for the government to go further sooner, and on Wednesday foreign minister Liz Truss told Sky News that the government would halt Russia selling sovereign debt in London.

The Foreign Office has already said that, should Russia not de-escalate, the UK and its allies will “effectively be isolating Russia from the global economy, and making it far more difficult for oligarchs and businesses to operate outside their own borders”.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine