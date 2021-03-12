X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Grab in talks with Spac over $40bn listing – report

by
March 12, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Grab Holdings is in talks with a blank-cheque company about a US stock market listing that could value the ride hailing and delivery business at $40bn (£29bn), according to reports.
Southeast Asia’s is expected to raise between $3bn and $4bn from the transaction and could announce a deal in the next few weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Blank-cheque companies are shell companies that raise money from investors to buy a private business and give it a public listing.

The vehicles, also known as special purpose acquisition companies (Spac), have boomed in the past year but some have questioned how sustainable the model is. Several Southeast Asian tech companies are considering taking the Spac route to a listing to take advantage of the craze.

Bloomberg reported two days ago that Grab was looking for a Spac to speed up its listing plans. The report said Grab was also considering a standard initial public offering in the US.

Grab is targeting a listing after talks to merge with Gojek, an Indonesian rival, ended. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are advising Grab on its options.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine