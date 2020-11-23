@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Rumours of an emergency Brexit deal circulate, while Grant Thornton hit with lawsuit over collapse of Patisserie Valerie.

First, Sarah O’Connor highlights Astra Zeneca’s commitment to sell COVID vaccine at cost to developing countries.

A Dutch taxi company that purchased 70 Tesla cars sues Tesla, causing a stir on Twitter.

Forget Robo Taxis, here’s the experience of a real taxi company that made the ghastly decision to dedicate its fleet to $TSLA vehicles. Truth: $TSLA products are poorly made and the company does not stand behind them. https://t.co/1VuB8ITbNR — Donut Shorts (@DonutShorts) November 22, 2020

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKhospitality, points out new COVID rules could result in 94% of tier 3 pubs to go under by March.

A reminder that the current tier 3 restrictions mean 94% of hospitality businesses become unviable by March. In Tier 2 it is 75% and even at Tier 1 it is still 25% – if there is any strengthening it cannot be at the expense of hospitality. https://t.co/H1HztADqNX — Kate Nicholls (@UKHospKate) November 21, 2020

Grant Thornton struck with a lawsuit over the collapse of Patisserie Valerie.

@retheauditors @premnsikka ‘#GrantThornton hit with lawsuit over its #audit of collapse of #PatisserieValerie. The cake chain collapsed in 2019 after it discovered a £40m black hole in its accounts.’ + of the PWC Patisserie Valerie “Fraud Report” ? https://t.co/MZgNPMfJiI pic.twitter.com/aitnE2M347 — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) November 22, 2020

Rumours circulate of Brexit emergency deal.

I'm hearing rumours we may see an emergency "temporary #Brexit deal" agreed this week to avoid #NoDeal happening in midst of #COVID19. If this is true, it's important to point out that this will *not* be a "deal". It's essentially an extension. The problem doesn't go away. — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) November 23, 2020

