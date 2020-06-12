peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

UK formally announces no Brexit transition extension today, whilst full post Brexit boarder checks extended 4-6 months. This news comes as data shows the UK economy in April shrank to the same size it was in 2002. Grant Thornton announce redundancies after furlough scheme ends, whilst many furlough questions left unanswered.

Grant Thornton announce redundancies same day as Coronavirus furlough scheme ends, leaving ex-employees in the wilderness.

Exclusive: Grant Thornton announced redundancies in tax and consulting on Wednesday — the same day the government closed the coronavirus furlough scheme, meaning affected staff will not receive wages during the pandemic https://t.co/jk1jekv6qD — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) June 12, 2020

There are still unanswered questions about government job retention and self-employment schemes. MP Tommy Sheppard wrote to the Chancellor today.

Over the past few months I have written numerous letters to the Chancellor about the job retention and self-employment schemes. I have now started receiving responses but they fail to answer any of my specific queries so today I'm trying again. pic.twitter.com/4lvaUgUowP — Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) June 10, 2020

UK GDP fell 20.4% in April this year, new data shows.

It’s bad. UK economy in 2 months lost 18 years of growth pic.twitter.com/3FAkfaVF0z — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) June 12, 2020

More data on this is available from NIESR here.

It is also worth reading our Director @jagjit_chadha recent analysis of the 'slump of the 1920s', where the largest quarterly fall in output in modern times in the UK (so far) was registered in the second quarter of 1921 👇https://t.co/k75AbwIbd3#GDP#NIESRGDP@ESCoEorg https://t.co/0EZHCZfr3b — NIESR (@NIESRorg) June 12, 2020

Brexit news! The government sets up July meetings to break deadlock, and post-Brexit customs checks delayed to ease Coronavirus impact.

Full post-Brexit border customs & regulatory checks delayed by 4-6 months “recognising impact of coronavirus” tho any tariffs will be payable, if No Trade Deal..recognition that there’s not now enough time to prepare… EU will enforce checks reqd by EU law on its side of border pic.twitter.com/IHRsh8v000 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 12, 2020

The economist cover “hackers-for-hire” story.

Basin motives: Sleuths uncover a particularly brazen case of cyber-mischiefhttps://t.co/EiS0MW5uEW — Dan McCrum (@FD) June 12, 2020

