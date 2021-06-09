Green Angel Syndicate add new CFO to Board

Green Angel Syndicate promote Christine Chisholm to position of Chief Financial Officer.

Green Angel Syndicate is one of the largest active angel syndicates in the UK and the first to specialise in the fight against climate change.

Christine Chisholm has recently been appointed Chief Financial Officer for Green Angel Syndicate with immediate effect. She had previously been working as their Finance Manager.

Chisholm is a commercially focused finance professional with twenty-five years experience in a wide range of organisations, including SMEs, large multinationals and charitable organisations.

Chisholm will remain on the company’s executive committee, which is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Green Angel Syndicate.

In addition, she has now joined the Investment Advisory Committee of the Green Angel Syndicate EIS Climate Change Fund.

Founder and CEO of Green Angel Syndicate, Nick Lyth, comments: “I am particularly pleased to welcome Christine onto the Board of GAS. We are fortunate to have someone of her calibre and experience undertaking the role. Financial direction of Green Angel Syndicate during the next stage of its development will be crucial to its success. Christine is exactly the right blend of progressive visionary and pragmatic controller for our exciting ambitions.”

Christine Chisholm adds: “The rapid growth and success of Green Angel Syndicate and its recent expansion into Funds has placed new demands on the financial management of the company which I am delighted to be taking on. I thank the Board for their faith in me and I look forward to playing my part in the development of this amazing company that is doing so much to help finance UK start-ups in their efforts to combat climate change and global warming.”