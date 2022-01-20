Green Angel Syndicate Portfolio Company Zedify Raises £1.2m

Zero emissions delivery company Zedify raises £1.2m to continue UK expansion

Sustainable delivery pioneers, Zedify, have raised £1.2m to support their growth into cities across the UK, in a round led by Green Angel Syndicate – the UK’s largest and most experienced network of investors fighting climate change.

Zedify are disrupting the urban delivery market with their innovative network of sustainable last mile delivery hubs, and currently operate out of 9 UK cities. Experts in cargo bike logistics and micro consolidation, Zedify have also developed a powerful tech platform to cut through the ever growing challenges in urban logistics.

Cities and businesses are under serious pressure to act on clean air and the climate crisis. In the context of a meteoric rise in ecommerce, the shift to a sustainable urban logistics model has never been more important. The World Economic Forum predicts demand for last mile delivery will grow 78% by 2030. This will lead to 36% more delivery vehicles and a related emissions rise of over 30%, not to mention issues of increased congestion.

Simply swapping out diesel vans for EVs isn’t enough to tackle acute congestion or net zero.

There is an enormous market opportunity to provide urban deliveries that are clean, flexible and competitive, and this investment shows a confidence in Zedify to rapidly expand. Retailers, parcel carriers, DTC brands and vibrant, local businesses are choosing Zedify as their delivery experts. Their unique model of city consolidation using microhubs coupled with e-cargo bikes means Zedify can offer faster and more flexible deliveries for their customers. The city-wide benefits are evident with reduced congestion, carbon savings and noise and air pollution improvements through the use of specialist city vehicles.

Over the next 4 years, Zedify aims to expand to over 45 hubs, becoming the leading sustainable delivery network for cities. The funding will be used to continue to develop Zedify’s technology, expand into new cities and develop further partnerships with local and national brands.

Since their initial seed round in 2020, Zedify have delivered over 800,000 parcels, saving over 550 tonnes of CO2. They have increased operational capacity in London, expanded their central team, opened in Bristol, tripled their annualised run rate and been crowned ‘Urban Delivery Operator of the Year’ at the Motor Transport Awards.

Zedify was founded in 2018 by Rob King and Sam Keam. Rob launched the UK’s first commercial cargo bike delivery service in 2005 in Cambridge and both are committed to shaking up the logistics sector to create healthier, cleaner and more liveable cities that are better for everyone.

Zedify’s CEO and Co-founder, Rob King said: “We are honoured and delighted by the latest raise for Zedify which will enable us to continue our ambitious growth plans to expand our sustainable and ethical delivery service. The investment is another indicator of the huge potential for revolutionising the way deliveries are done in cities. We must act quickly in the UK if we’re to make good our net zero goals and give all city dwellers the clean air and liveable cities they deserve.”

The investment was led by Green Angel Syndicate (GAS) and supported by the British Business Bank, One Planet Capital and various angel groups.

Cam Ross, CEO of GAS said: “We first invested in Zedify in 2020, and it was evident then that Rob and Sam and their teams were building something special. Zedify’s model is terrific – not only do they improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions in city centres, but their operation can be deployed quickly into new cities. I am really looking forward to seeing which cities are next!”