Greensill Capital files for administration, Sanjeev Gupta in “peril”

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 8, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Greensill Capital’s implosion over the last week has been remarkable. Last week Credit Suisse, the firms bigest insurer, refused to renew a £3.3bn contract and froze £7.2bn funds linked to the firm. Today it files for adminsitration in UK court, revealing the “severe financial distress” both Greensill Capital are in, and the variety of large businesses it finances.

Elsewhere in the UK, Deliveroo prepares IPO on the London Stock Exchange with dual-class share structure, the companies last funding round gave it a valuation of more than £5bn. Also in the UK, Starling Bank gets a £1.1bn valuation.

Robert Smith, the FT reporter covering Greensill capital for over a year, broke details of the administration hearings earlier today.

Sanjeev Gupta, “steel king,” has close connections with Greensill Capital through his firm Liberty House Group and GFG Alliance.

In positive news for the UK, Starling Bank is now valued at £1.1bn.

Retail Investors have the chance to invest in Deliveroo ahead of its IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

OBR survey asks Brits what they plan on doing with their cash pile following the pandemic.

In the Cryptocurrency space, the latest trend is Non-Fungible Tokens, which essentially allow an investor to own a piece of digital content and the chance to auction it at a later date.

Rapper Soulja Boy is a pioneering adopter, and advocate.

Meanwhile finance executives still cautious about Bitcoin, I wonder why?

 

