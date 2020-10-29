@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

SoftBank backed Greensill Capital gets rebuffed by auditors as the company considers stock market listing. FCA investigates several advisers who have advised on transfers from the Rolls-Royce defined benefit (DB) pension scheme.

Mark Taber criticises the FCA over failure to tackle rogue advisers who transferred Rolls Royce DB pensions.

Hard to believe this could happen in a regulated industry after British Steel. Shows how utterly incapable @theFCA is at getting the rogues off its register & enforcing to create a credible deterrent. https://t.co/gLVvtO7gHD — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) October 28, 2020

New report into BooHoo’s trading practices illuminates a litany of failings since the company IPO’s in 2014.

@retheauditors @premnsikka 1/ Rag trade behemoth #BooHoo’s activities ‘mired in allegations of supply chain working conditions & #CorporateGovernance since its IPO in 2014’ which came to a head with the Sunday Times expose on its suppliers alleged money laundering, VAT fraud .. pic.twitter.com/thKF9LznXF — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) October 29, 2020

SoftBank attempts an active role in the management of Greensill Capital following WeWork and Wirecard scandals.

German lockdown compensation revealed as the country moves into circuit breaker.

German lockdown compensation for companies and self-employed: Smaller companies should receive up to 75 percent of the turnover from November 2019, larger companies up to 70 percent https://t.co/ahBo6qm9Tj — Dan McCrum (@FD) October 29, 2020

David Ingles shares insights into Ant Groups share price.

You know one thing about Ant’s ginormous IPO I’m curious to see but honestly don’t really wanna see is what happens given all that margin financing & leverage. Not sure some retail investors realize how quickly they’ll be under water if the stock turns. Seriously. Just saying — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) October 29, 2020

