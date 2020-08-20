@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

SoftBank backed Greensill Capital have been accused of concealing risk with controversial ‘supply-chain financing’ technique. In the UK Consultants at McKinsey charged £19k a day guide government ‘vision and narrative’ of its test and trace programme.

The Loan Charge Scandal continues as MP’s urge Chancellor to soften contractor settlements.

Loan charge MPs urge chancellor to get HMRC to soften contractor settlements https://t.co/pxz2kgTszf via @computerweekly — Caroline Donnelly (@CarrotyD) August 19, 2020

AirBnB announces IPO preparations.

I am advising Airbnb to price its stock at $25 per share. Or $47.98 after admin fee, taxes, and the cleaning fee. — John W. B. Rich (Wealthy) (@richtechexec) August 19, 2020

FT Alphaville continues its search for missing holdings company involved in Greensill Capital ‘supply-chain financing.’

There's been a lot of ink spilled over Greensill Capital and the Credit Suisse supply-chain finance funds recently. But @Michael_Pooler and I discovered that one company named in its portfolio, um, doesn't actually exist. Join us down the rabbit hole…https://t.co/jvxY4eeYv3 — Robert Smith (@BondHack) August 20, 2020

Tabby Kinder reveals the expensive fees for McKinsey’s ‘vision and narrative’ work for test and trace programme.

Consultants at McKinsey were paid £19k *a day* at the peak of the pandemic to advise the UK government on the "vision and narrative" of its chaotic test and trace programme https://t.co/pkqQbFyiJy — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) August 20, 2020

South Sudan see its currency sliding as oil revenues plummet.

South Sudan has run out of foreign exchange reserves as oil revenues have plummeted, and it cannot stop its currency from sliding, a central bank official saidhttps://t.co/jtKde5Ovmx — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 20, 2020

